SA v NZ: ‘It's like going for a Brazilian wax, you’re going to hurt’





Bongani Bingwa catches up with rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno ahead of the RWC finals.

The Springboks have never lost a World Cup final and the All Blacks have only lost one World Cup final… to South Africa.

Needless to say, it is going to be a legendary 80 minutes of rugby as the pair meet in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October.

While predictions are going around, you have to take this match in isolation, says Capostagno.

The Springboks have rested this week knowing they are up against an old foe, and Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber would have sat down for hours. Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator

The Springboks have opted for a 7-1 split on the bench, with Handrè Pollard and Faf de Klerk starting.

A bit of mind games, Capostagno says.

They have gone back to that 7-1 split because that’s what they had a Twickenham in August when the Springboks ended up with a record win against the All Blacks. Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator

We don’t want to play them but they certainly don’t want to play us, because it's like going for a Brazilian wax – you know you’re going to hurt. Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator

No question about it, for Capostagno, the Boks will lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.

When it comes down to tough games between tough teams, you always want to fall on the side of the team that wants it most. I am telling you now, this is an extraordinary collection of individuals that have been molded into a world-beating squad by Erasmus and Nienaber. Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator

Don’t miss out on the action, kick-off is at 9pm.

