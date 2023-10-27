SA v NZ: ‘It's like going for a Brazilian wax, you’re going to hurt’
Bongani Bingwa catches up with rugby commentator, Andy Capostagno ahead of the RWC finals.
The Springboks have never lost a World Cup final and the All Blacks have only lost one World Cup final… to South Africa.
Needless to say, it is going to be a legendary 80 minutes of rugby as the pair meet in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October.
RELATED: Rugby World Cup 2023 final preview: New Zealand v South Africa
While predictions are going around, you have to take this match in isolation, says Capostagno.
The Springboks have rested this week knowing they are up against an old foe, and Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber would have sat down for hours.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
The Springboks have opted for a 7-1 split on the bench, with Handrè Pollard and Faf de Klerk starting.
RELATED: Pollard, De Klerk to start for Boks in RWC final, Mbonambi cleared
A bit of mind games, Capostagno says.
They have gone back to that 7-1 split because that’s what they had a Twickenham in August when the Springboks ended up with a record win against the All Blacks.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
We don’t want to play them but they certainly don’t want to play us, because it's like going for a Brazilian wax – you know you’re going to hurt.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
No question about it, for Capostagno, the Boks will lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.
When it comes down to tough games between tough teams, you always want to fall on the side of the team that wants it most. I am telling you now, this is an extraordinary collection of individuals that have been molded into a world-beating squad by Erasmus and Nienaber.Andy Capostagno, rugby commentator
Don’t miss out on the action, kick-off is at 9pm.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 702 : SA v NZ: ‘It's like going for a Brazilian wax, you’re going to hurt’
Source : RWC Media Zone
More from Sport
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?
Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
With wet weather conditions forecasted for the RWC final, teams will have another challenge to overcome.Read More
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More