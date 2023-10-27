'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
John Maytham speaks with Anthony Norton, founder and managing director of boutique regulatory law firm Nortons Inc.
Norton wrote a piece published in the Daily Maverick where he speaks about the genius of Erasmus, and how is transforming rugby.
Opinions on Erasmus around the world are divided, with some believing he is brash and others seeing him as a rugby genius and innovator.
Norton says he wanted to write this piece because he thinks the true brilliance of Erasmus is how he has united South Africa behind the Springboks, when there is very little else to be excited about.
What is inspiring about Springbok rugby is that it is a small microcosm of what we can do more broadly in the country.Anthony Norton, Founder/Managing Director - Nortons Inc
He adds that the success of Springbok rugby is not only the doing of one person, but that Rassie is the spark to the incredible collective effort.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
