African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Mashatile declares 2 properties as Parly publishes register of MPs' interests Parliament says this year has been the quickest it’s published the annual register of members’ interests - only 24 days since the... 26 October 2023 6:58 AM
View all Politics
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands! YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste... 26 October 2023 7:14 PM
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries' What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka. 26 October 2023 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Sport
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special gues... 27 October 2023 11:52 AM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its ‘forever wars’ – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings

27 October 2023 12:55 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start.

Written by - Annika Surmeier: Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town, Alex Bignotti: Senior Lecturer in Social Entrepreneurship, University of Pretoria, Bob Doherty: Professor of Marketing and Chair of Agrifood, University of York, David Littlewood: Senior Lecturer in Strategic Management, University of Sheffield, Diane Holt: Chair in Entrepreneurship, Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds, Phyllis Awor: Lecturer in Public Health, Makerere University, Ralph Hamann: Professor, University of Cape Town and Teddy Ossei Kwakye: Senior Lecturer in Accounting, University of Ghana

World university rankings are released towards the end of each year. Institutions globally scramble to see how they have fared. Have they risen or fallen? If so, by how much and in which rankings? Have they maintained their position in an increasingly competitive global higher education landscape?

There have been some improvements in African universities’ performances. But the continent’s institutions still don’t feature prominently towards the top of the rankings. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, for instance, South Africa’s University of Cape Town is top for the continent, at 167th place. It is followed by three other South African institutions: Stellenbosch University and the University of the Witwatersrand, which sit between 301 and 350, and the University of Johannesburg between 401 and 500.

The first sub-Saharan non-South African institution, Ghana’s University of Cape Coast, is in the group 601-800. Uganda’s Makerere University, placed between 801 and 1,000, is the top in East Africa.

The value, methodologies and implications of world university rankings are much debated. Several institutions, such as the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, have even withdrawn their participation from some rankings. They are critical of the focus on competition and scores rather than on partnerships and open science.

We are especially interested in a recent addition to the rankings landscape: scoring for sustainability and positive societal impact. The Impact Rankings, for example, assess universities’ performance against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The QS Sustainability ranking includes environmental and social impact dimensions.

As academics working in the field of social innovation and sustainable development, we welcome this attention to impact and sustainability. Sustainable development is a critical concern for universities globally. It drives institutions’ research and innovation. It matters to students. It is central to teaching and learning. It also underpins universities’ wider role and activities in communities, societies and economies.

RELATED: How universities in Africa can become truly African

Responding to the challenge of sustainable development is an especially pressing concern for African universities.

A mandate and a mission

African universities work in conditions of significant need. Many African economies have grown rapidly in recent times, but sustainable development challenges remain. These include poverty and inequalities in gender, health, education and opportunities. Conflict over resources and the effects of climate change are also major challenges.

Some African universities were established with the task of addressing these challenges, and to drive development and prosperity.

So it is very welcome that several African universities place well in some of these new impact rankings. Some are even world leaders in addressing various SDGs.

For example, South Africa’s University of Johannesburg ranks 46th in the THE Impact Rankings 2023. It is first globally for its work to address SDG 1 (No Poverty). It has achieved this through initiatives like its Missing Middle Fund, which benefits over 60% of the university’s students. It also invests heavily in research centres, institutes and chairs that focus on poverty issues. It supports them to do research that has a direct impact on local communities and policy development.

Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), meanwhile, scores top for its contribution to SDG 4 (Quality Education). The institution’s students benefit from excellent teaching, complemented by investments in up-to-date infrastructure, ICT and e-learning resources. It provides numerous scholarships and runs programmes like Support One Needy Student with One Laptop.

Another positive trend for African universities in impact rankings is that they are increasingly working together and with partners globally. For instance, Makerere University and the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation at the University of Cape Town are partners within the Social Innovation in Health Initiative. This aims to advance social innovation in health (SDG3 - Good Health and Wellbeing) across the continent and other low- and middle-income countries.

RELATED: Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership

These positive stories and growing examples of African leadership are worth celebrating. And even more may be possible.

© rattanakun/123rf.com
© rattanakun/123rf.com

Filling the gaps

Further research is needed to understand how African universities are working towards sustainable development and what more they can do. This might reveal ways to enhance existing work and share best practices.

Universities can make it possible to find solutions to sustainable development challenges. They generate knowledge and can influence policy-making and practice. They can develop innovative solutions themselves. As major employers, procurers, and resource users they can have positive (and negative) effects through their operations.

Research on the roles of universities in their communities, including and beyond teaching and research, has focused on the global north. Universities in the global south (and particularly those in Africa) have often been overlooked. This relatively limited attention may reflect wider inequalities in global knowledge production, and negative perceptions of the work African universities do.

We want to address these gaps. So we’ve launched a new international, multi-institution and interdisciplinary research project. “African Universities as Enablers of Social Innovation and Sustainable Development” is funded by the Worldwide Universities Network. It brings together academics from the universities of Cape Town, Sheffield, Ghana, Leeds, Pretoria and York, as well as Makerere University.

The project will run for the next 12 months. We will use a social innovation perspective to investigate how African universities are contributing to achieving the UN SDGs. We hope this project will build a community of scholars working on the topic in and outside Africa, and provide academic and practical insights.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings




27 October 2023 12:55 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation

More from Africa

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa

24 October 2023 9:32 PM

The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya

16 October 2023 8:25 AM

Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Love wins in Mauritius as the nation decriminalises same-sex relations

13 October 2023 2:42 PM

Mauritius is the latest nation to decriminalise same-sex relations in a divided continent

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws / Pexels: Joshua Mcknight

Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws

27 September 2023 12:15 PM

In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© yuragolub/123rf.com

SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine

26 September 2023 7:19 PM

Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA

20 September 2023 3:09 PM

Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children can access their lunches using Tap2Eat pre-pay wristbands. Food4Education via The Conversation.

Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up

19 September 2023 11:09 AM

The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flooding / Pixabay: Hermann

Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast'

15 September 2023 11:03 AM

Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million

13 September 2023 9:04 AM

Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Emmerson Mnangagwa stands alongside the widow Grace Mugabe at the Robert Mugabe International Airport when receiving the body. Pic: Thomas Holder/EWN.

2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years

12 September 2023 11:56 AM

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tendentious contests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rugby World Cup 2023 final preview: New Zealand v South Africa

Sport

Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer

Local

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA