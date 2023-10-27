Finger lickin' closed: KFC across Lesotho closes doors since avian-flu outbreak





Lester Kiewit speaks to Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports on KFC's in Lesotho who temporarily closed their doors based on South Africa's avian-flu spike. Skip to 2.56 for this one.

Cornish reports that with the basic supply and demand rule - there is no supply to meet the demand of KFC customers in Lesotho - forcing Lesotho fried chicken franchises to close their doors amid a severe outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring South Africa.

KFC reports that its chickens come from farms in South Africa which are certified as being free of bird flu. Lately, this certification has not been guaranteed since South Africa reported an issue of avian-flu, affecting eggs and chickens supply.

South Africa is a major provider of poultry to Lesotho and has been struggling to contain bird flu for several months and has culled more than seven million egg-laying hens - 20-30% of the country's entire stock.

KFC Lesotho also put out this statement on their social media to alert customers about their brief closure and being "severely impacted" by government regulations around this issue.