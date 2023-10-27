Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?





Lester Kiewit interviews Sonny Bill Williams, All Blacks legend.

It's not everyday that you get to converse with rugby legend Sonny Bill, but today was our lucky day.

With a wife with South African heritage and as a former All Blacks player himself, who is he rooting for tomorrow?

Williams says it's an 'easy fix' – if the Springboks are playing against another country, he will be rooting for them, but, if they're playing against the All Blacks as they will be tomorrow in the Rugby World Cup Final, the All Blacks has his support.

He adds that the Rugby World Cup goes far beyond just the sport – it's for countries to unite and 'hang on to hope'.

Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.

May the best team (Bokke) win.

My kids are actually more South African than anything else. Sonny Bill Williams, Former professional rugby player – All Blacks

I've got great memories of my time in Cape Town. Sonny Bill Williams, Former professional rugby player – All Blacks

