Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adriaan Basson Editor-in-chief at News24 and Qaanitah Hunter assistant editor – politics and opinions at News24 about the book launch of their latest release, ‘’Who Will Rule South Africa?’

‘’Who Will Rule South Africa?’’

It's a question the majority of South Africans are currently asking ahead of the 2024 elections and it's also the title of a new book by News24’S Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter.

Drawing on years of reporting from the front line of politics, Basson and Hunter assess the state of the nation, three decades after South Africa became a democracy, and "forensically track the demise of the ANC, from Mandela to Ramaphosa".

There is also an exploration of the rise of a new political class set to determine the next phase of South Africa’s democracy.

The book tackles widely considered questions such as, Will the ANC hang on by a thread in 2024, or will the opposition emerge as the victors and take over the Union Buildings?

"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy says Basson.

There's no doubt in my mind that next year is a watershed election. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

You just have to look at every single poll that comes out now, you can just look at bielections in places like KZN and Gauteng, to see that the ANC is on a downward trajectory. Adriaan Basson, Editor-in-chief - News24

There's definitley a consideration that, one party dominance as we've come to know it has come to an end. Qaanitah Hunter assistant editor – politics and opinions at News24News24

