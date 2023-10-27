HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
When the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) officially announces next month’s fuel adjustments, South Africans can expect huge relief.
The AA says unaudited data is pointing to a drop in the petrol price by up to R2 per litre, and R1 pre litre for diesel. According to the current data, ULP95 is expected to decrease by around R2.01/l and ULP93 by R1.96/l.
Diesel is also expected to have a decent decrease of around R1.08/l, with illuminating paraffin also showing an expected decrease of 98c/l.
RELATED: AA predicts fuel price drop for November
After three months of significant increases both petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall below the R25/l mark again. This is good news for motorists, consumers, and the economy, especially heading into the end of the year. These decreases come as South Africans continue to struggle financially and will be welcome relief from the substantial increases seen since August. In July, a litre of ULP95 cost R22.46 (inland). Should the expected decrease materialise, the November price for a litre of ULP95 inland will cost around R23.68.Automobile Association
The reason for this increase is largely due to a significant drop in the price of the international product.
Although the rand has weakened which does shave some of the benefits off, the impact of that is relatively minor overall.
Despite the decrease, the AA advises motorists to try ensure optimal fuel usage by using airconditioners sparingly, minimising trips where possible, and keeping their tires inflated to manufacturer specifications.
Although we are expecting fuel to be cheaper in November, we remain concerned about the overall high prices which impact on all consumers. A sustainable solution to mitigating rising fuel costs is still necessary and until that solution is found, citizens will be at the mercy of fuel price hikes.Automobile Association
The DMRE is expected to make an official announcement of the adjusted prices for November soon, ahead of the adjustment which occurs on Wednesday, 1 November.
This article first appeared on 702 : HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
More from Local
It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK
The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand.Read More
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson
"The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan BassonRead More
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery
Last month Andrew Make, AKA “Sipho”, shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens.Read More
SARS apologises to taxpayers over 'threatening' filing reminder message
Hundreds of taxpayers took to social media this week to complain about the message which warned them about possible criminal action if they fail to file on time.Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.Read More
Koeberg delays: Unit 1 in a 'very good state' - Eskom's chief nuclear officer
In August, Keith Featherstone confirmed that Koeberg Unit 2 will be decommissioned on 7 November.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More
CoCT council releases more land for affordable housing in Salt River
Over 1,800 low-cost housing units will be built in Salt River on Pickwick Road for families in the metro who have a combined monthly income of under R22,000.Read More
Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya
The Presidency said it has been receiving messages from South Africans around the world about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa would stick to the promise he made at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.Read More