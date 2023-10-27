[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The Gwijo Squad is a catalyst movement that aims to develop an inclusive sports fan community in South Africa.

They spotted Springbok star Eben Etzebeth and his partner in Paris and started singing songs for him.

The way RG appears from stage right is literally a sitcom cameo entrance. pic.twitter.com/eiT4EHgpu2 ' A-P (@rugby_ap) October 26, 2023

South Africa plays New Zealand in the final at Stade De France on Saturday (kickoff is at 9pm).

