



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, Gauteng Crime Prevention warden’s victim and Dr Kabo Ijane, Urologist at the Urology Hospital.

Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens conducted a search of Make’s room and ended up violently assaulting him.

The assault was so severe that he was no longer able to urinate on his own and had to rely on a catheter whilst being in extreme pain.

After hearing his story, Mr Malcolm Anthony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urology Hospital, conducted a medical assessment.

Make then consulted with Dr. Kabo Ijane to get treatment and is now on the road to recovery.

RELATED: [WATCH] VIP protection unit brutally assaults motorists

Dr Ijane says the blunt force trauma led to a total disruption of his urine pipe.

He says the area that was injured was in a difficult place but was able to operate and repair the pipe.

It went fairly well, we were quite excited about that. Dr Kabo Ijane, Urologist at the Urology Hospital

I can confidently say, he is a well on his way to recovery. He has done very excellently. Dr Kabo Ijane, Urologist at the Urology Hospital

Ijane says they have a responsibility to serve the people in their community, and the hospital prides itself on assisting the needy.

Make says that after the surgery he is feeling much better and is definitely recovering.

© lenetssergey/123rf.com

I can see there is light at the end of the tunnel. Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden’s Victim

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim ‘recovering well’ after surgery