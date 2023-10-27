



According to reports the popular fish pastes will be back at 50 Pick n Pay stores in the Western Cape, with more to follow.

The popular fishy treats were discontinued in South Africa last year, much to the dismay of fans of the product.

RELATED: Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste sadly discontinued

However, Pick n Pay announced on their social media that both products are officially back.

According to News24 the product was able to return due to a partnership between Pick n Pay and Cape Gulf Brands & Premier Fishing.

Consumers online were overjoyed that their ‘all-time favourite’ is coming back, and they can enjoy anchovies on toast for breakfast once again.

While only those in the Western Cape will be enjoying right now, a nationwide roll out is expected in the next two weeks.

This article first appeared on 702 : It’s o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK