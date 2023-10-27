2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor





Clarence Ford interviews John Goliath, IOL Sports Editor.

South Africa has never lost a World Cup final, winning the 1995, 2007, and 2019 editions.

Similarly, New Zealand won in 1987, 2011, and 2015, but lost that 1995 final to the Springboks.

Tomorrow, 28 October, history has the chance to rewrite itself as the All Blacks and Springboks go head-to-head in the Rugby World Cup Finals.

Goliath says that the 'game plan is clear'.

With the 7-1 split, the first batch of forwards will 'go hard' and 'maul vir die ball', which will give the All Blacks a false sense of hope when our next seven step onto the field and 'mess them up'.

Two changes have been made from the starting team that beat England in the semifinals – Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handre Pollard have replaced Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok.

While Goliath believes that Libbok has a bright future ahead of him, he believes that the weather conditions and the way in which final rugby games are played, it 'probably doesn't suit him'.

Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.

As the All Blacks think 'ahh, we can rest now' then the other seven come on the field in the second half to mess them up. John Goliath, Sports Editor – IOL

