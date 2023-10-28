Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Boatica Boat Show

Africa's largest boating exhibition, Boatica Cape Town, is taking place at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday (28 October 2023) from 9am to 6pm and on Sunday (29 October 2023) from 9am to 4pm.

The event features the "best in South African boat, yacht, and catamaran manufacturing, accessories, and marine equipment, a once-in-a-lifetime Ultimate Yacht Experience, and other new experiential excursions on offer."

Water sports enthusiasts are also catered for with interactive on-water product displays and demonstrations.

There will also be a sailing clinic where aspiring sailors can learn to sail.

The Queens of Vintage Pop Up Market

The Queens of Vintage Pop Up Market is taking place on Saturday (28 October 2023) from 12pm to 5pm at the DAB Gallery in Woodstock.

With curated and upmarket vendors, those attending can expect a day that includes a "little exclusivity, a touch of class and a lot of fun!"

There will be a DJ and you can expect champagne on arrival.

Off-street parking and security will be available.

Brenda: The story behind the late Brenda Fassie

Calling all MaBrrr fans!

Want to know more about the life and times of the late great Brenda Fassie?

Then make your way down to the Milnerton Playhouse on Saturday (28 October 2023) at 2pm or 6pm for the musical, 'Brenada -The story behind the late Brenda Fassie’ for a celebration of Fassie’s life.

The musical is written and directed by Sfiso Sotobe.

Tickets are R50 per person.

