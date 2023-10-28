Streaming issues? Report here
Ndifuna Ukwazi calls on CoCT to speed up Salt River housing project

28 October 2023 3:38 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Department of Human Settlements
affordable housing

This comes after the city announced in its council meeting this week that the Pickwick site in Salt River is earmarked for affordable housing.

CAPE TOWN - Housing advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi is calling on the City of Cape Town to speed up its social housing project in Salt River.

This comes after the city announced in its council meeting this week that the Pickwick site in Salt River is earmarked for affordable housing.

READ: CoCT council releases more land for affordable housing in Salt River

The NGO said this development has been long coming as it was proposed in 2008.

The organisation's researcher, Nick Budlender said the city's announcement that the land is available for the project is good news.

"Ndifuna Ukwazi wholeheartedly welcomes the release of the Pickwick site in Salt River for the development of mixed-income housing, as announced by the City of Cape Town during the council meeting on the 26th of October 2023.

"The Pickwick site is extremely well-located, and will deliver roughly 1,800 homes, including 840 social housing apartments and 960 market-rate apartments."

READ: Lack of affordable housing reason for occupying govt land - Heideveld residents

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said any budget cuts to social housing grants by national government will impact city's social housing development projects.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis made this statement during a city council meeting this week.

His comments come after Finance Minster Enoch Godongwana mentioned that the human settlement sector can expect reduced budgets when he tables his medium-term budget policy statement next week.

Hill-Lewis said the minister should rather look at cutting the budgets of other departments.

"We must ask ourselves truly what does the Department of Small Business and the Department of Women and Children actually deliver to South Africans. They are departments just so that they can give cadres jobs and they cost billions of rand, billions and billions of rands."

The mayor added that if Godongwana has no choice but to reduce budgets, he should make sure it doesn’t affect poor South Africans.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ndifuna Ukwazi calls on CoCT to speed up Salt River housing project




