Traditional healer allegedly used by suspects linked to KZN mass killing dies





DURBAN - A traditional healer allegedly used by suspected criminals linked to the Inanda mass killing in KwaZulu-Natal was killed.

On Wednesday night, five people were fatally shot inside an RDP house in Inanda, north of Durban.

Police said the traditional healer - in his 60s was killed during the fire exchange.

Police have now arrested the three men linked to the deadly shooting.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said that after police nabbed the suspects linked to the Inanda mass murder, a man believed to be doing their cleansing was killed.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house in Amawoti where police were met with gunfire. Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man, believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects, was fatally wounded.”

This week alone, KwaZulu-Natal has seen four deadly shooting incidents.

