Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final
JOHANNESBURG - Police will be monitoring fan parks on Saturday, as thousands of people are expected to gather in public areas to watch the World Cup rugby final in France.
The Springboks take on the All Blacks on Saturday, with South Africa looking to defend its title yet again.
Officials said measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of these gatherings before, during, and after the game.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said this will form part of Operation Shanela.
"The SAPS [South African Police Service] calls for the full co-operation of members of the public who will be at public viewing venues to conduct themselves responsibly. The SAPS cautions citizens to be extra vigilant of their surroundings while celebrating."
This article first appeared on EWN : Police call for responsible fun at fanparks as fans watch rugby cup final
More from Sport
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final?
Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More
"It's been a healing process": Caster on her memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'
Wet weather forecast for RWC final: 'It becomes a kicking game'
With wet weather conditions forecasted for the RWC final, teams will have another challenge to overcome.Read More
SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce
Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.Read More
'What Rassie has done with the Springboks shows what's possible in SA'
The Rugby World Cup final is almost upon us, and Rassie Erasmus could become a rugby legend depending on the outcome.Read More