World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.
A new report by the World Stroke Organization-Lancet Neurology Commission Stroke Collaboration Group estimates that strokes could cause 10 million deaths by 2050.
World Stroke Week is observed from 28 October to 3 November, with World Stroke Day happening on 29 October.
The aim is to raise awareness about the symptoms and importance of treatment for recovery from a stroke.
The theme for this year is: “Together we are #Greater than Stroke.’’
It's reported that an average of 10 people suffer from a stroke every hour in South Africa.
They say one in four people worldwide will have a stroke in their lifetime.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO
Nyati explains that a stroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when there is an interruption or reduction of blood supply to a part of the brain which can result in brain cells being damaged or dying.
Most times an individual is not aware that they are having a stroke.
A stroke can affect anyone of any age.
Certain medical conditions, such as high blood pressure (hypertension), high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia), and Type 2 diabetes, can increase your risk.
Nyati says a stroke is the second leading cause of death globally. It is also the third-leading cause of disability and a major cause of dementia.
We need to recognise that this is a medical emergency - so time is of the essence. Within three hours of the onset of that stroke, one needs to be in a healthcare facility that is properly resourced so that they can be given intervention.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO
To recognise the signs of a stroke, you need to act FAST! (Face, Arm, Speech, Time)
Face drooping - ask the person to show their teeth or smile and see if one side of the face droops or does not move as well as the other side does.
Arm weakness - ask the person to lift both arms up and keep them up and see if one arm does not move or drifts downward when extended.
Speech difficulty -ask the person to repeat a short sentence and see if the person uses the correct words without slurring.
Time to call emergency medical services - make a careful note of the time of onset of symptoms and call for help urgently if you spot any one of these signs.
About 90% of people who suffer strokes...the causes are actually preventable. They are largely from the non-communicable diseases and lifestyle problems that we have.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name
EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.Read More
US YouTuber brings chocolate brand to SA, prepare for kids' demands!
YouTuber Mr Beast has more than 200 million followers, with tweens and teens among his most fervent fans. MyBroadband did a taste test of his Feastable chocolate slabs.Read More
The significance of the Haka: 'It's been part of their culture for centuries'
What we know we can expect before Saturdays RWC final is the All Blacks will performing the Haka.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Pros and cons of the updated Grand i10 sedan
This week on Car Talk, we look at the updated Grand i10 sedan, the most affordable product range from Hyundai South Africa.Read More
'When you buy Siya Kolisi's limited BOS ice tea, you're making a difference'
For each limited-edition peach flavoured can sold, BOS is donating 5% of the turnover to the Kolisi Foundation.Read More
[LISTEN] How Funeral Cover helps you bury loved ones with dignity
When your life comes to an end, having funeral cover can help ease the pain of the mourning process of your family.Read More
Amazon delivery drones: the sky could be the limit for market dominance
Air deliveries mean reaching rural cities where more than half the world’s population live.Read More
Izikhothane: history of the SA youth subculture where luxury items are trashed
Academics explore the deep history of Izikhothane youth culture.Read More