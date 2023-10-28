Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla
JOHANNESBURG - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has made an arrest in the murder of the community activist Loyiso Nkohla.
The 38-year-old suspect was nabbed by the Hawks in Cape Town on Friday.
Nkohla died in a hail of bullets while addressing informal settlement residents at the Philippi train station in April.
He was leading talks for the relocation of people living on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (PRASA's) central line.
Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani:
"After being positively linked to the crime, the suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. This emanates from an incident that happened on 17 April 2023."
The man is due to make his court appearance on Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla
