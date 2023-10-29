Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history

29 October 2023 7:52 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time.

Many South Africans’ heart rate and blood pressure were once again sent through the roof during another nail-biting Springbok World Cup rugby match.

The Bokke made history by winning the Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time at the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday after beating New Zealand narrowly by 12 – 11 in the final.

This is the third consecutive match where our boys in green and gold won by one point.

It was touch and go for the Springboks, especially with Bongi Mbonambi having to depart from the field quite early on in the match due to injury.

The yellow cards received by captain Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe added to the tense atmosphere.

But despite the odds being against them, the Bokke pulled off a miracle.

Throughout this tournament, the team has constantly reminded us that they’re playing for all of Mzansi.

Their slogan ‘stronger together’ definitely ran true during this World Cup as South Africans, despite our differences and hardships, rallied together for one common goal – to see our nation become champions once again.

@asenath_ #rugbyworldcup2023 #rugby ♬ original sound - Asenath
@alrichwillis #onenation #onevoice #onecountry @Gadija Willis ♬ original sound - Alrich Willis
@wolfgang5113 #SAMA28 #rwc2023 ♬ original sound - Wolfgang
@leanelle_x #seapointcapetown #SAMA28 #standtogether #springbokke🇿🇦 #winners #tiktoksa ♬ original sound - LeanelleTheron
@keamothusi We did it again! Stellies vibes were immaculate 😭😭🔥🔥🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #SAMA28 #stellenboschuniversity #fypsouthafrica #rugby #rugbyworldcup2023 #bokke #springboksrugby ♬ original sound - The Injustice hub

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history




