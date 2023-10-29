'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry
American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bling in the popular sitcom 'Friends' has died.
The 54-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a hot tub at his house on Saturday.
According to The New York Times, the Los Angeles Police Department said there was no indication of foul play.
"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family," said Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the decade-long television comedy 'Friends', in a statement.
"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."
Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔' Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023
In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.' Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023
I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face
It was beautiful
I was so lucky to be in this photo and more lucky still to have been a part of such an amazing cast. My first big job. Everyone was so kind and I made an utter ass of myself in front of my sitcom hero, @MatthewPerry. He was kind, genuine, offered advice and inspired confidence.… pic.twitter.com/YouwnuZAzD' Sterling Knight (@SterlingKnight) October 29, 2023
Perry’s acting career spanned almost four decades.
His acting credits include ‘Fools Rush In’, ‘Almost Heroes’, ‘The Whole Nine Yards’, ‘17 Again’, and ‘The Ron Clark Story’.
Perry released a memoir in 2022 titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ where he detailed his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'This is a heartbreaking day' - Tributes pour in for Matthew Perry
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Matthew_Perry_2013.jpg
More from Entertainment
From the Grammys to an Oscar? Ladysmith Black Mambazo docie heads to the Oscars
A documentary about the much-loved local choral group's rise to global fame has been selected as South Africa's International Feature Film submission for the 96th Annual Academy Awards.Read More
#AnHourWith SA singer Arnold de Wet will take you on a music memory journey
Get ready for chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's this Sunday, as we give control of our music playlist to our special guest.Read More
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA
If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies.Read More
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit
At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with ‘Saving All My Love For You’.Read More
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows
[WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day?Read More
Happy 38th birthday Ciara!
Take a trip down memory lane with her top 10 hit songs.Read More
Happy 39th trip around the sun, Katy Perry!
Sing it with us... 'we'll make it like your birthday everyday!' Let's celebrate virtually with some of the singer's best hits.Read More
Happy 62nd Birthday Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers!
Let's celebrate the American musician's birthday with some fun facts.Read More
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) is coming to South Africa!
Take a walk down memory lane with some of OMD's hits.Read More