



JOHANNESBURG - Amidst calls for a public holiday following South Africa’s historic win at the Rugby World Cup finals in France on Saturday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday.

His office, in a short alert, said he will address the country at 8pm.

South Africans have been asking for the president to allow for a day of celebrations in honour of the Boks performance in the tournament.

READ: 'Extraordinary and inspiring': Ramaphosa lauds Springboks' historic RWC win IN PICS, VIDEO: SA reacts to thrilling RWC final as Springboks retain title

At the same time, South Africa’s four-time Rugby World Cup champions – the Springboks, are due back in the country with the Webb Ellis trophy on Tuesday.

A media conference is scheduled to take place upon their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday