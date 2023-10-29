Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant

29 October 2023 2:08 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
miss world south africa
Claude Mashego

Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday.

The inaugural Miss World South Africa pageant was held on Saturday at the State Theatre in Pretoria.

Medical Doctor Claude Mashego from Mpumalanga was crowned the winner after competing with 11 other women for the prestigious title.

The 24-year-old hopes to use her reign to create a network of young leaders and community builders in South Africa and the rest of the continent through her non-profit organisation, the Young Leaders Network.

Mashego will represent the country at the global Miss World pageant that is set to take place in India in the coming months.

Miss World South Africa is a new competition founded by Carol Bouwer Productions.

The pageant is all about beauty with a purpose - "a pathway to global impact through beauty and service."


This article first appeared on 702 : Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant




