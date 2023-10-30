Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory





The Springboks’ historic victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup will see Takealot and Samsung refund an estimated R10 million worth of TVs.

The pair ran its #BacktheBucks promotion for a second year, calling on South Africans to back the national rugby team by purchasing one of five TV models.

If the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, every customer would be refunded the full amount they paid.

In 2019, Takealot refunded over R4 million worth of Samsung TVs to almost 350 rugby fans when South Africa won the World Cup.

This year, over 800 South Africans were refunded as the Boks beat New Zealand by one point (12-11) in France to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.

As a local business, Takealot could not be prouder, says Chief Marketing Officer Julie-Anne Walsh. “Their tenacity and passion, on and off the field, reflects the values not just of Takealot, but the country as a whole.”

