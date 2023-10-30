Bogus TikTok doctor 'Matthew Lani' arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital





Fake TikTok doctor ‘Mattew Lani’ was apprehended in Johannesburg on Sunday night (29 October).

The Gauteng Department of Health confirms he was caught trying to enter Helen Joseph Hospital’s main entrance.

“Lani was caught just before 8 pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.”

Shortly after being detained, he attempted to escape through a window after requesting to go to the bathroom.

He was apprehended again.

MEDIA STATEMENT || HELEN JOSEPH HOSPITAL SECURITY APPREHENDS THE BOGUS DOCTOR (MATTHEW LANI) pic.twitter.com/mZ3zYFvgtk ' Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 29, 2023

This was after the department opened a criminal case against him for claiming to be a medical doctor and stealing the identity of a medical intern.

‘Dr Matthew Lani’ went viral over the last month after his qualifications were called into question.

The TikTok ‘doctor’ would upload videos to the platform with a stethoscope around his neck, giving out medical advice and sharing medical-related content to his then over 280 000 followers.

