Sport

'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'

30 October 2023 10:37 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup

"The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems." - Dr Saahier Parker, Human Sciences Research Council

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Saahier Parker, Senior Research Manager at the Impact Centre at the Human Sciences Research Council about a study that looks at how the Springboks' win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup can act as a powerful nation building tool.

Listen below.

Can sport bring hope to a nation?

The short answer is, yes.

During the 2023 Rugby World Cup, South Africans showed a collective unity that was awe-inspiring.

We wore green and gold for Bok Friday, we chanted, posted, reposted and stood up to online trolls in support of the Springboks and South Africa in spite of "issues like war, genocide, crime, racism, xenophobia, corruption, loadshedding and unemployment which easily separates South Africans but to see our national rugby team excel and become champions, it gives us a glimmer of hope and something to look forward to in a time that's very difficult to navigate," says Parker.

So, when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup, for a short while, South Africa and its people were recognised internationally as the best in the world for something positive - giving most of us pride, a stint in how to feels to be patriotic, hopeful and united as a nation.

Parker continues to say that the Springboks are more than champions - they are a symbol of hope for South Africa.

The symbolism of the Springboks rugby team has a historic importance. Pre-1995, the Springboks represented something other than what it does today but as it transformed since 1995, this symbol of unity and hope was born and we can use it to spring board, drive and address social cohesion in this country.

Dr Saahier Parker, Senior Research Manager - Human Sciences Research Council

Parker recommends "leveraging" off from the Springbok gees.

Should leverage on the good will that we've experienced during this World Cup, especially during the months ahead of us that might be challenging politically for the country. The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems.

Dr Saahier Parker, Senior Research Manager - Human Sciences Research Council

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




