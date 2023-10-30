South Africa to pull off a 'balancing act' as they host 20th Agoa Forum
Africa Melane interviews Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director of the Trade Law Centre (tralac).
From 2 to 4 November 2023, the United States and 35 sub-Saharan African countries will meet in Johannesburg for the 20th Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (Agoa Forum).
Hartzenberg says that us hosting provides the opportunity to bring strong messaging about links between Agoa potentially diversifying the benefits to a larger number of countries.
Through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the aim is to strengthen investment and trade ties between the US and sub-Saharan Africa.
However, previously this year, the US ambassador claimed that South Africa had been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion, with lawmakers calling for the country to be cut out of Agoa because of its perceived closeness to Russia.
The main concern with the upcoming summit is the "balancing act" that South Africa needs to pull off, to avoid being caught in tensions between China and the US, while still advancing its economic interests.
RELATED: US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
RELATED: (LISTEN) AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be excluded'
We really hope that these two global powers [China, US] will find a way to re-calibrate their relationship in terms of optimal cooperation and competition.Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director – Trade Law Centre
Good opportunities for us to bring a strong message about integrating trade and industrial policy on the continent.Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director – Trade Law Centre
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : South Africa to pull off a 'balancing act' as they host 20th Agoa Forum
More from Business
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?
If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?Read More
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch?
At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market?Read More
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth
The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address.Read More
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists
Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.Read More
Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist
Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.Read More
Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats
It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets!Read More
Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.Read More
Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory
Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.Read More
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?
The 500 miners have since been released.Read More