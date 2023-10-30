South Africa to pull off a 'balancing act' as they host 20th Agoa Forum





Africa Melane interviews Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director of the Trade Law Centre (tralac).

From 2 to 4 November 2023, the United States and 35 sub-Saharan African countries will meet in Johannesburg for the 20th Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (Agoa Forum).

Hartzenberg says that us hosting provides the opportunity to bring strong messaging about links between Agoa potentially diversifying the benefits to a larger number of countries.

Through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the aim is to strengthen investment and trade ties between the US and sub-Saharan Africa.

However, previously this year, the US ambassador claimed that South Africa had been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion, with lawmakers calling for the country to be cut out of Agoa because of its perceived closeness to Russia.

The main concern with the upcoming summit is the "balancing act" that South Africa needs to pull off, to avoid being caught in tensions between China and the US, while still advancing its economic interests.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook

We really hope that these two global powers [China, US] will find a way to re-calibrate their relationship in terms of optimal cooperation and competition. Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director – Trade Law Centre

Good opportunities for us to bring a strong message about integrating trade and industrial policy on the continent. Trudi Hartzenberg, Executive Director – Trade Law Centre

