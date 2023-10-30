HORRORFEST 2023 is on at The Labia Theatre 'till 6 November - BE AFRAID!
Lester Kiewit speaks to HorrorFest Director Paul Blom about the 19th annual South African HorrorFest lineup that's on until 6 November.
Listen to the conversation below.
2023 marks the 19th edition of the annual South African HORRORFEST film festival and Halloween event!
The fest celebrates select cinema screenings of an amazing movie line-up at The Labia Theatre and an online virtual festival chapter for those who want to partake beyond Cape Town.
From local gruesome films to classics and iconic horror movies you won't see elsewhere; it's on until 6 November.
Get in on the horror by booking an experience to one or all events on Quicket or attend a screening at The Labia Theatre; click here for the lineup.
Or follow @sahorrorfest on social media to stay updated.
