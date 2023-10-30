Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup
South Africans have been surprised and have welcomed Eskom suspending loadshedding over the past few days - the longest loadshedding suspension so far in 2023.
The power utility managed to avoid implementing power cuts since 10pm on 19 October.
But what was the brief power suspension all about?
Reports confirm that the temporary loadshedding relief was due to:
1) Two units at Kusile Power Station have recovered way ahead of schedule on the temporary recovery plan, adding as much as 1 600 megawatts (MW) of power to generation.
2) Two weeks ago, Eskom barely relied on its open cycle gas turbines (OCGTs), with those being used for fewer than 10 hours for the week. In the past week, it’s been a different story, with a large reliance on burning diesel since Monday, 30 October.
3) Renewable producers, particularly wind energy, helped.
Of course, Eskom managed to kill our Bok victory joy when an unwelcome notification of “Stage 2 and Stage 3” was implemented from 4pm on Sunday – with Stage 3 implemented overnight and Stage 2 in place on Monday.
An energy analyst reveals that Eskom's energy availability has "improved" since the start of 2023.
Over the last few weeks, Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) has significantly improved, reaching 60.46% in week 42 of 2023. At the beginning of the year, we were in a much worse situation than at the same time last year.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst
This article first appeared on KFM : Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
More from Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged
All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged.Read More
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists
Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.Read More
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season
The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October.Read More
Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats
It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets!Read More
Mitchells Plain residents unhappy with CoCT plan for Langa train line dwellers
Residents are prepared to approach the court to ensure that the move is rejected.Read More
Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa is NOT forgetting the President's comment that he may consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.Read More
Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit
In a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday
The President is set to address the country at 8pm on Monday, said his office.Read More
Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla
The 38-year-old suspect was nabbed by the Hawks in Cape Town on Friday.Read More