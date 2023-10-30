Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?





Clarence Ford interviews Brett Abraham, a partner at Webber Wentzel.

Skip to 2:44.

Is a public holiday is on the cards after the Springboks became World Champions for a record fourth time?

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently, perhaps in jest, said he may consider it.

Ramaphosa is legally empowered to declare a public holiday, but we have yet to hear from him again, and questions abound whether it would in fact be a good idea to do so.

Wentzel argues against it as some employers won't be able to adjust operations. Those that can would have to book and pay employees, encurring unbudgeted for costs.

Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm tonight and speculation is rife that he could announce the public holiday then.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the trophy once again as the Springboks claimed their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

RELATED: Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday

RELATED: Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

RELATED: SA public holiday if the Springboks win the World Cup? Fact or fiction?

The Public Holidays Act doesn't require any form of consultation. Brett Abraham, Partner – Webber Wentzel

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.