50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!'





Old rivals 50 Cent and Madonna recently made up, until 50 Cent reignited their long-time feud on Saturday (28 October) with an Instagram post shaming Madonna's alleged Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

In the caption, 50 Cent compares Madonna's butt to an ant's while asking who the doctor was that performed the surgery.

The Candy Shop singer suggests Madonna has friends who aren't honest with her about 'fixing' her alleged botched surgery.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has trolled Madonna for her appearance.

In November 2021, 50 referred to Madonna as his “grandma” after she shared several seductive social media posts, captioning the post, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please."

While Madonna is not new to trolls taking to the internet to mock her appearance - and clapping back - the Like a Virgin singer has yet to comment on 50 Cent's body shaming.

