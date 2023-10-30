[WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi
Where were you and with whom?
Check the videos below of the craziest celebrations from some South Africans after the Bokke won the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Such a beautiful relationship we have with the police 😂😂😂❤️❤️Americans can never😂' Ka Zulu (@Ltd_Pty_) October 29, 2023
Public Holiday So Monday J Cole Prince Kaybee Siya Kolisi Mandoza #RWCFinal #RSAvNZL #RWC2023 Public Holiday Ramaphosa Prince Kaybee Nkalakatha Faf De Klerk Springboks Roger Federer Rassie pic.twitter.com/LvuXcQXKCT
🚨 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 is a continent on it own😂😂 it either a good thing or a bad we always try to find the way funny with it, their celebrating the winning of #Springboks #RWC2023' CoastLand Force (@CoastLandForce) October 30, 2023
Faf de Klerk Public Holiday Maseko Prince Kaybee Helen Joseph Hospital Zuma #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/xL9115Mtc2
WITS Rugby World Cup Final' Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) October 28, 2023
Screening | Congratulations to our champions @Springboks.#RWC2023
#Springboks
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/zP5qnVrOJc
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi
