Masina says ANC's embracing of EFF will cost them in the 2024 elections





JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni chairperson and mayor Mzwandile Masina is warning his party.

He says it must change the course of history and abandon its partnership with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or wait to score an own goal at the 2024 general elections.

Masina made the comments at an event commemorating the ANC’s longest serving president OR Tambo at the weekend.

His comments come as the ANC’s top officials are expected to once again assess the state of its coalition agreements in the coming days.

He says his party is currently legitimising the red berets, claiming the relationship is confusing supporters – some of whom are begging to see the ANC and EFF as one thing.

Masina, who was threatened with suspension by the ANC in Gauteng last year over his refusal to back an EFF candidate as mayor in Ekurhuleni, is not mincing his words.

“How do you blame them there, when you are seen with them every day, taking photos with red overalls? You are legitimising the EFF”.

He said the decision to get into government with the EFF is not serving the ANC.

Masina added that the red berets have left a trail of frustrated ANC councillors – who are unable to properly service residents – while reaping the benefits from those with ties to the ANC across several sectors – including business.

The former Ekurhuleni mayor said this confusion will be costly for the ANC.

“If you listen to their deputy president, they are very clear, they want to uproot you everywhere where you’ve got power, yet you embrace them, give them power,” he said.

Masina said if the ANC doesn’t resolve this situation in time – it stands to lose at the polls when the country votes next year.

