Mitchells Plain residents unhappy with CoCT plan for Langa train line dwellers





Lester Kiewit interviews Michael Jacobs from the Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (Mura).

City officials are hoping to deter residents off the central line to get trains operational.

However, they have been met by hesitant Mitchells Plain residents who are rejecting their plans for Langa train line dwellers to be relocated to an area known as the 'Wedge'.

Mitchells Plain Ward Councillor, Elton Jansen has reportedly said that he and other sub-council members are adamant that no dwellers will be relocated to the area.

Residents are prepared to approach the court to ensure that the move is rejected.

Jacobs says that the dwellers need to be moved into adequate, safe housing to allow them to live a dignified life.

He adds that it's "unfortunate" that the Housing Development Agency (HDA) chose that site as residents are already fighting over scarce resources, which could lead to conflict and violence.

The responsibility lies with the government to address the housing crisis, says Jacobs, adding that there are alternative sites that the dwellers could relocate to.

Thousands of people are still occupying the train tracks in Langa and Philippi. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

It's not just a few people of Mitchells Plain that is upset about the move, there's a vast majority. Michael Jacobs, Mitchells Plain United Residents Association

It's an unfortunate situation that HDA has chosen that site. Michael Jacobs, Mitchells Plain United Residents Association

Communities are bearing the brunt of these non-service deliveries. Michael Jacobs, Mitchells Plain United Residents Association

