[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
A bold and confident sports presenter putting Springbok fans in their place is going viral.
Two South African rugby fans were surprised to learn that Cheree Kinnear, a reporter for New Zealand's Herald, speaks Afrikaans.
@cheree_k Bet they didn’t expect that! *alot more the mic didnt pick up here and for the record im South African born, raised in NZ but grew up speaking Afrikaans at home #fyp #foryoupage #rugbyworldcup #springboks #southafrica #allblacks #newzealand #newsreporter #sportsreporter #blooper #newsanchor ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
Kinnear was reporting from Paris after the Springboks' win when fans assumed she didn't understand Afrikaans.
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris
More from Lifestyle
AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law
AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law.Read More
Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats
It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets!Read More
How the world might look if animals had legal rights
A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.Read More
[WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)
After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.Read More
Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory
Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.Read More
Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant
Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday.Read More
World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime
About 90% of strokes are preventable.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.Read More