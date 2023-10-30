'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs speak to Aimee Kitshoff (Steven Kitshoff's wife) about the Springboks' fourth Rugby World Cup win and some post-celebration shenanigans the boys have been up to.

As the country rejoices the Boks as champions, so does Aimee Kitshoff who says she is "so proud" she might just "burst."

And of course, just like the country felt STRESSSSED these last two weeks, so did Aimee and the rest of the Bokke's family in Paris.

Nothing tops the last two weeks of stress. Aimee Kitshoff, Wife of Springbok player Steven Kitshoff

Aimee always keeps it real saying that while 54 days of hotel living has been "absolutely insane", "it's such an honour to be there for them [Springboks]."

Aimee also says that after the final whistle blew announcing South Africa as four-time Rugby World champs - they ran straight to their families and support base before running to get their trophy and medals which is the opposite of what they did when they won in 2019 in Japan.

Of course, pics with trophies and medals were also taken...

Image source: supplied

After all the pictures with the trophy were taken, the boys in green and gold celebrated with dance parties and gave each other haircuts, says Aimee.

Keep an eye out for Eben 'Elizebedi' Etzebeth and RG Snyman who are debuting fresh cuts, courtesy of their Bokke teammates.

Currently, the boys are en route to their flight and will head to their celebration tour around the country.

This will be the last time the Springbok team will be together like this before they go off to play in their individual teams with no rest for some in between, says Aimee.

Whether Steven Kitshoff has another Rugby World Cup left in him, Aimee says that he would love to play in another World Cup but it will depend on his body four years from now.

Image source: supplied

Aimee says "the wives and girlfriends take care of themselves" and are en route separately from their partners.

Aimee's bringing home tons of dirty washing, there's no Eiffel Tower key chain but there IS a gold medal coming back home before being reunited with Steven and the rest of the Bokke when the celebration tour kicks off on Thursday.

Image source: supplied

Here's to family, support and our FOUR-TIME RUGBY WORLD CUP CHAMPS!!!

