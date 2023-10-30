Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged. 30 October 2023 3:04 PM
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount. 30 October 2023 1:45 PM
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October. 30 October 2023 1:23 PM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality? If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success? 30 October 2023 8:19 PM
What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch? At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market? 30 October 2023 7:58 PM
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address. 30 October 2023 6:50 PM
View all Business
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris Has anyone ever humbled you with a reality check? 30 October 2023 11:49 AM
[WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 30 October 2023 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. 30 October 2023 2:30 PM
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience. 30 October 2023 1:11 PM
Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Eben Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the p... 30 October 2023 1:09 PM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet! 30 October 2023 2:44 PM
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!' In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies. 30 October 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’. 30 October 2023 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Domicide: Destruction of Gaza homes reminds me of what happened to my city, Homs Homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed in Gaza. 30 October 2023 1:43 PM
Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals People are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones. 30 October 2023 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians raid UN food warehouses as civil order breaks down People are 'scared' and 'desperate' after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza, warns the United Nations. 30 October 2023 9:15 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business

Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats

30 October 2023 1:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape Town Tourism
Virgin Atlantic

It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets!

The festive season is soon approaching and if you haven't already, now may be the perfect time to plan your travels.

Virgin Atlantic has announced the 2023 season of its Cape Town to London Heathrow route as of 28 October.

This means that over 80 000 seats between the Mother City and London will be added.

RELATED: Virgin Atlantic set to resume Cape Town to London route by the end of the year

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

RELATED: He, she or they? Virgin Atlantic offers pronoun badges to staff and travellers

Cape Town flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic’s most fuel-efficient aircraft Boeing 787-9, offering customers the airline’s award-winning Upper Class, Premium and Economy Light, Classic and Delight cabins.

Unwind and relax while being served complimentary food and drinks and enjoy more than 300 hours of entertainment.

For those who want to stay connected with family or what's happening online, all Boeing 787-9 are equipped with Wi-Fi.

"I am delighted for the return of the 2023/2024 season of this well-loved route between Cape Town and London. This service will make it even easier for our customers to travel for business and leisure between South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as providing seamless connections via Heathrow to Europe and North America," says Marc Harding, Country Manager for South Africa at Virgin Atlantic.




30 October 2023 1:07 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape Town Tourism
Virgin Atlantic

More from Local

Remaining dog rescued by the team / Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged

30 October 2023 3:04 PM

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News

November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists

30 October 2023 1:45 PM

Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season

30 October 2023 1:23 PM

The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thousands of people are still occupying the train tracks in Langa and Philippi. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Mitchells Plain residents unhappy with CoCT plan for Langa train line dwellers

30 October 2023 12:59 PM

Residents are prepared to approach the court to ensure that the move is rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the trophy once again as the Springboks claimed their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

Haibo! Where is our public holiday, Cyril Ramaphosa?

30 October 2023 12:35 PM

South Africa is NOT forgetting the President's comment that he may consider a public holiday if the Springboks won the World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

Nope, Eskom didn't keep the lights on because of the Rugby World Cup

30 October 2023 11:26 AM

There are a few reasons loadshedding hasn't been the center of our schedules lately...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media doctor Matthew Lani. Picture: Screengrab.

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit

30 October 2023 7:55 AM

In a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. Picture: Stanislav KRASILNIKOV / TASS Host Photo Agency / AFP

Ramaphosa set to address the nation on Monday

29 October 2023 11:56 AM

The President is set to address the country at 8pm on Monday, said his office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Slain community activist Loyiso Nkohla's memorial service in Cape Town on 25 April 2023 . Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

Man arrested in connection with murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla

28 October 2023 3:51 PM

The 38-year-old suspect was nabbed by the Hawks in Cape Town on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: urbansalt.co.za

Ndifuna Ukwazi calls on CoCT to speed up Salt River housing project

28 October 2023 3:38 PM

This comes after the city announced in its council meeting this week that the Pickwick site in Salt River is earmarked for affordable housing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law

30 October 2023 3:06 PM

AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bussker/123rf.com

How the world might look if animals had legal rights

30 October 2023 12:21 PM

A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Yoh!! NZ reporter CLAPS back at Springbok supporters in Paris

30 October 2023 11:49 AM

Has anyone ever humbled you with a reality check?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] A special bunch of MASSIVE World Cup celebrations across Mzansi

30 October 2023 11:43 AM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from Pick n Pay post on Facebook

Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)

30 October 2023 8:45 AM

After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory

30 October 2023 8:13 AM

Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@claudemashego

Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant

29 October 2023 2:08 PM

Medical Doctor Claude Mashego was crowned at a glitzy event on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

World Stroke Week: 1 in 4 people will have a stroke in their lifetime

28 October 2023 12:18 PM

About 90% of strokes are preventable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

28 October 2023 8:40 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @EskomSePush/Twitter.

Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name

27 October 2023 9:14 AM

EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Does winning the Rugby World Cup change South Africa’s economic reality?

30 October 2023 8:19 PM

If so, then what are the lessons that the country's leaders can learn from the Bok’s success?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch?

30 October 2023 7:58 PM

At a retail price of R7 000, how does it compare to other smart watches on the market?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ etiamos/123rf.com

What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth

30 October 2023 6:50 PM

The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zunaid Ismael/Eyewitness News

November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists

30 October 2023 1:45 PM

Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[FILE] Springbok supporters outside Nelson Mandela Square on 1 November 2019. Picture: Demi Buzo/EWN

Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist

30 October 2023 1:31 PM

Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with his delegation in the US to meet senior officials to discuss Agoa. Picture: Premier Facebook

South Africa to pull off a 'balancing act' as they host 20th Agoa Forum

30 October 2023 11:15 AM

The country needs to find a way to manage its international relations while still protecting the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from Pick n Pay post on Facebook

Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK (but ONLY at Pick n Pay)

30 October 2023 8:45 AM

After almost two years of fans having to live without this beloved savoury snack - it's back, exclusively at Pick n Pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Takealot refunds about R10 MILLION worth of TVs following Springboks victory

30 October 2023 8:13 AM

Takealot has refunded more than 800 people after South Africa beat New Zealand to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining / Pexels: I Love Pixel

Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage?

27 October 2023 10:12 AM

The 500 miners have since been released.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirkaejc/123rf.com

BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk

26 October 2023 9:32 PM

Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged

Local

Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing

World

AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Court weighs if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballot for 'insurrection'

30 October 2023 10:00 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

30 October 2023 9:53 PM

Netanyahu hails 'progress' in Gaza war against Hamas

30 October 2023 9:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA