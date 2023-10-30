Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats





The festive season is soon approaching and if you haven't already, now may be the perfect time to plan your travels.

Virgin Atlantic has announced the 2023 season of its Cape Town to London Heathrow route as of 28 October.

This means that over 80 000 seats between the Mother City and London will be added.

Cape Town flights will be operated on Virgin Atlantic’s most fuel-efficient aircraft Boeing 787-9, offering customers the airline’s award-winning Upper Class, Premium and Economy Light, Classic and Delight cabins.

Unwind and relax while being served complimentary food and drinks and enjoy more than 300 hours of entertainment.

For those who want to stay connected with family or what's happening online, all Boeing 787-9 are equipped with Wi-Fi.

"I am delighted for the return of the 2023/2024 season of this well-loved route between Cape Town and London. This service will make it even easier for our customers to travel for business and leisure between South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as providing seamless connections via Heathrow to Europe and North America," says Marc Harding, Country Manager for South Africa at Virgin Atlantic.