Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Steve Mabona, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department.

Final exams are the culmination of a pupil’s entire school career and can determine the trajectory of the next phase of their life.

On Monday, over 900 thousand pupils will write English Paper One, marking the beginning of the end of high school.

Mabona says that the department has been working to aid in the development of teachers to ensure they see to it that pupils are ready for their exams.

We have been working very hard to prepare the candidates for this paper. Steve Mabona, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education Department

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

He adds that they are taking the risk of cheating extremely seriously and ensuring pupils do not bring cellphones, notes, or smart watches into the exam room.

