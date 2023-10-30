November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists





JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will breathe a big sigh of relief at the fuel pumps as prices ease in November.

This will be the first drop in fuel prices after consumers felt the pinch for four consecutive months.

Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount.

The November prices are expected to take the pressure off consumers, with diesel prices remaining a big input cost for the agriculture and mining industries.

Spokesperson for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Robert Maake, said that illuminating paraffin would also cost less when the changes come into effect on Wednesday.

"Both grades of petrol will decrease by R1.78 a litre, diesel will decrease by 82 cents and 85 cents a litre, illuminating paraffin will decrease by 97 cents a litre and LP gas will increase by R1.49 per kilogram."

Maake said that a host of factors led to the price adjustments.

"The lower prices of oil led to lower prices of petroleum products during the period under review. The weaker rand contributed negatively by about 6 to 7 cents on the price of fuel. The slate levy will increase by 21 cents to 52 cents per litre."

