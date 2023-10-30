Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch police station where they were detained and formally charged. 30 October 2023 3:04 PM
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount. 30 October 2023 1:45 PM
Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season The final exam season is officially underway with the matric class of 2023 sitting for their first paper on 30 October. 30 October 2023 1:23 PM
View all Local
ANC reviewing whether EFF coalition 'falls in line with National Framework' The African National Congress (ANC) is looking to review its coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 30 October 2023 12:53 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won’t hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth The Centre for Development and Enterprise has set out three priority focus areas for government to urgently address. 30 October 2023 6:50 PM
November fuel price decreases to bring some relief for motorists Both grades of petrol will cost almost R2 less per litre, while diesel prices will fall by half that amount. 30 October 2023 1:45 PM
Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy. 30 October 2023 1:31 PM
View all Business
AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law AIs could soon run businesses which could be an opportunity to ensure they follow the law. 30 October 2023 3:06 PM
Virgin Atlantic's Cape Town/London route returns with 80 000 additional seats It's time to pack your bags and book those tickets! 30 October 2023 1:07 PM
How the world might look if animals had legal rights A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine. 30 October 2023 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final. 30 October 2023 2:30 PM
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience. 30 October 2023 1:11 PM
Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named as the world's best player ahead of Eben Etzebeth, while wing Mark Tele’a won the p... 30 October 2023 1:09 PM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) 'adds new depth' critics say Swift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is reviewed as her greatest re-recording yet! 30 October 2023 2:44 PM
50 Cent shames Madonna, comparing 'butt lift' to an ant: 'You're rich. Fix it!' In 2023, some people still have the audacity to comment on other's bodies. 30 October 2023 12:59 PM
Matthew Perry’s 10 funniest 'Friends' moments as Chandler Bing We pay tribute to Matthew Perry with a look at his best Chandler Bing moments on ‘Friends’. 30 October 2023 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing The 26-year-old’s mother was found but his father is still missing. 30 October 2023 3:03 PM
Domicide: Destruction of Gaza homes reminds me of what happened to my city, Homs Homes have been destroyed and thousands have been killed in Gaza. 30 October 2023 1:43 PM
Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals People are being operated on without anesthesia and with light from cellphones. 30 October 2023 10:12 AM
View all World
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN’ AWESOME (and not only because they’re good) I’m no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I’m falling deeply in love with South Africa’s national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist

30 October 2023 1:31 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.

Africa Melane speaks to Efficient Group’s chief economist, Dawie Roodt.

Just about everyone across the country gathered either at home, at fan parks, or at bars and restaurants to watch the Springboks claim their fourth Rugby World Cup title.

This was good for overall morale, and brilliant for the economy.

People spending money on food, alcohol, and supporting small businesses for the duration of the tournament gave the economy a slight boost.

More happy people means more money spent in the economy, says Roodt.

More spending at restaurants certainly contributed to the economy, but I do not underestimate that there’s a good feeling economy. It is certainly coming at a very good time because currently, the confidence in South Africa (economically and politically) is at rock bottom.

Dawie Roodt, chief economist – Efficient Group

The Minister of Finance is set to paint a grim picture in his mini-budget later this week.

Many have already predicted big trouble for South Africans so this ‘good feeling’ comes at a good time, says Roodt.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist




30 October 2023 1:31 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha

30 October 2023 2:30 PM

SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander, and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha reflect on the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Supplied

'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win

30 October 2023 1:11 PM

Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'

30 October 2023 10:37 AM

"The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems." - Dr Saahier Parker, Human Sciences Research Council

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy during the team's victory tour in Cape Town, on 11 November 2019. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.

Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR

30 October 2023 9:24 AM

Save the date; the World Champion Springboks are coming to town!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rejoice after clinching their record fourth World Rugby Cup win in France on 28 October 2023. Picture: GCIS

[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history

29 October 2023 7:52 AM

The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor

27 October 2023 3:31 PM

Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ

27 October 2023 3:07 PM

Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song

27 October 2023 1:50 PM

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa v Tonga - Rugby World Cup France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

2023 RWC: 'It's going to be brutal but Springboks have a good chance of winning'

27 October 2023 12:45 PM

Kick-off is at 9pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of World Rugby Media Zone.

SA vs NZ: "The Springboks seem really calm." Rugby Commentator, Matthew Pearce

27 October 2023 11:19 AM

Number one commentator in the world, Matthew Pearce weighs in on the final tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SPCA and AWSS unite in pursuit of justice for two dogs found hanged

Local

Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped in Colombia, father still missing

World

AI run businesses an opportunity to ensure ‘artificial persons’ follow the law

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

uSindiso building fire inquiry a waste of govt resources - ActionSA's Ngobeni

30 October 2023 8:31 PM

CALS application to join challenge of SA's rape & sexual offences laws granted

30 October 2023 8:13 PM

ConCourt slams State's reasons for failing to amend Immigration Act

30 October 2023 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA