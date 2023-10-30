‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha
Bongani Bingwa speaks to SA Rugby Union president, Mark Alexander and former Springbok captain, Naas Botha.
The Springboks made history over the weekend, winning their historic fourth Rugby World Cup.
South Africa beat New Zealand by a narrow 12–11 to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.
This is a massive achievement as South Africa only participated in eight Rugby World Cups.
The first two years we were banned from participating so if one looks at the averages, we have done very well.Mark Alexander, president – South African Rugby Union
The Springboks did us extremely proud. One point, 10 points, or 15 points, it does not matter, a win is a win… It is one of those games where all the players actually did their part for a fantastic final.Naas Botha, former Springbok captain
Commenting on the criticism about the performance of referee Wayne Barnes, Alexander says we had the “best referees in the world”.
RELATED: England’s Wayne Barnes to referee 2023 Rugby World Cup final between SA and NZ
I think we have got the responsibility to protect players around head injuries and stuff like that… Wayne Barnes is an excellent referee.Mark Alexander, president – South African Rugby Union
The Springboks are set to touch down at OR Tambo International Airport at midday on 31 October.
Just 48 hours later, they will embark on a victory tour across the country.
RELATED: Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR
After the tour, it is straight back to business as most of the players head back to their clubs (local and international) to prepare for their respective seasons.
Shortly after the final concluded, World Rugby hosted its awards ceremony where it announced its Dream Team of the Year.
South African Lock Eben Etzebeth was the only Springbok to make the team which included five players each from Ireland and France, and four from New Zealand.
RELATED: Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards
The Dream Team is about how the team works together, not only how a single player performs, says Botha.
On a rugby side, one day you are just not there then there are 14 other guys to carry you through.Naas Botha, former Springbok captain
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘One point, 10 points, or 15 points, a win is a win’ – Naas Botha
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Rugby World Cup gees gave SA economy a boost – economist
Despite not officially hosting this year's tournament, it brought much-needed business to the economy.Read More
'I'm so proud, I might burst' - Wife of Steven Kitshoff on Springboks win
Aimee Kitshoff talks about her Rugby World Cup experience.Read More
'The Springboks are more than champions, they are a symbol of hope for SA'
"The Springboks are an example of rare moments of brilliance we see in South Africa and can be used as huge unifiers in the face of huge problems." - Dr Saahier Parker, Human Sciences Research CouncilRead More
Get ready, Mzansi! SA Rugby confirms Springboks VICTORY TOUR
Save the date; the World Champion Springboks are coming to town!Read More
[WATCH] SA goes Bok bef*k as the Springboks make history
The Springboks are the 2023 Rugby World Cup champions for a historic fourth time.Read More
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor
Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023.Read More
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ
Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals.Read More
[WATCH] Gwijo Squad spots Springbok Eben Etzebeth in Paris, breaks into song
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika! Groen kant, forever!Read More