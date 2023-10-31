



Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Sandile Mathebula, an internationally acclaimed, award-winning Maths teacher.

Matric exams are arguably the most important part of students' school careers, as they can set them on their path for the future.

It's an extremely stressful time, and not coping will negatively affect students' ability to perform to the best of their abilities. Mathebula says that it is important to pay attention to your child’s behaviour to see if she has become overwhelmed by exam stress.

RELATED: Matrics embark on the first written paper of final exam season

Pay attention to their sleeping patterns, changes in appetite or other physical symptoms of stress.

He says that students should not leave preparation to the last minute.

That is what most learners I have encountered are doing and it is hindering them. Sandile Mathebula, Award-winning Maths Teacher

Picture: © rido/123rf.com

Mathebula says parents can help by not pushing their own anxiety onto their children while trying to ease other pressures they have for them when they need to be studying.

Listen to your children without judgement, he suggests, especially when they are struggling.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : How to support your children through stressful exams