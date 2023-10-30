What government MUST prioritise to reverse the collapse in SA's economic growth





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Leading policy think tank, the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) believes government needs to focus on three priorities areas to slow down and prevent any further collapse in the country's economic growth.

These include improving security and the rule of law, addressing the crises in energy and logistics, and stabilising public finances.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show ahead of next week’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), Ann Bernstein, executive director at the CDE says economic growth has essentially collapsed in South Africa, because of a combination of bad policy, catastrophic governance and a lack of leadership.

She adds that the private sector having to step in and assist government is quite concerning.

...chief executives have to stop what they're doing, which is running their company, and they have to help the government govern the country...that's a sad reflection of South Africa today. Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

The South African government must stop and focus, and have three priorities. The priorities are not rocket science. Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

We can't start to rise, until we stop falling. Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

We've got to improve security and the rule of law. The deepening penetration of organised crime into a rising number of economic sectors is a big break on growth. Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise

