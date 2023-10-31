'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
John Perlman speaks with Professor Johann Kirsten of the Bureau for Economic Research and the Chair of Meat of Origin Karoo.
The Springboks were not the only victorious South Africans this weekend, as local sheep farmers won the exclusive right to call their product "Karoo Lamb".
After a 17-year struggle, the designation has officially been registered as an SA geographical indication.
This means, much like Champagne has to come from a specific region of France, "karoo lamb" can only describe lamb raised in this particular part of South Africa, under specific conditions.
RELATED: Here we go again... Karoo land to be auctioned off for SHALE GAS FRACKING
It is a commercial imperative, and also a heritage imperative.Prof Johann Kirsten, Chair - Meat of Origin Karoo
Kirsten says that Karoo farmers will now be safe from the ‘wolves in sheep's clothing’ who had been using this name for other products.
This is a massive opportunity for South African’s to protect the name.Prof Johann Kirsten, Chair - Meat of Origin Karoo
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Karoo Lamb' label can now ONLY be used for lamb from the region
