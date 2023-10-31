Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?
John Maytham speaks with Angus Mackintosh (Farmer Angus) and Donovan Will, Director at Pro Veg.
Greenhouse gas emissions related to meat farming are extremely high.
As a result, many people are embracing a low-meat or even meat-free diet for the good of the climate.
Will says that if humans are to continue flourishing on Earth, we need to start eating less meat.
He says that many of humanity's major issues such as the climate crisis, food insecurity and water shortages can be addressed by eating less meat.
So many of the biggest environmental issues facing humanity are being caused by large-scale animal farming.Donovan Will, Director - Pro Veg
Mackintosh says that the solution to many of these problems could come from regenerative agriculture, which pulls carbon into the soil and creates employment.
He argues that a full vegan lifestyle would not be possible for everyone, and many plant-based foods are highly processed and unhealthy.
To say we should all go to plant-based foods does not make any sense.Angus Mackintosh, Farmer Angus
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Pexels: Malidate Van
