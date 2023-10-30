What's special about the new Huawei Watch GT 4 flagship smartwatch?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Huawei's new Watch GT 4 is the Chinese brand's latest flagship smartwatch.

It comes with a robust set of health and fitness tracking features and an impressive battery life, which goes a long way in the Watch GT 4's favour.

Broader Android and iOS support is a big plus and almost makes up for the few apps that aren't supported.

Aesthetically, you have a choice of two sizes and five distinct styles to choose from.

At a cost of R7 000, Huawei has priced its product affordably, given all the features it has compared to other top-end smart watches on the market.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 4. Image: www.consumer.huawei.com

Huawei, unlike other Android manufacturers have been very clever to make sure that you can use this device if you're an iPhone user... Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

...very cleverly, it works with an iPhone so people are not going to give up their primary device, for another brands smartwatch. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It's got a good set of health and fitness tracking features. It's got very impressive battery life. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

