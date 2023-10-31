Streaming issues? Report here
Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...

31 October 2023 11:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Renewable energy
Personal finance
Solar PV
solar panels
making ends meet
subscription

Load shedding is tragically still with us, and more and more people are getting rooftop solar to ease the pain.

Middle-class South Africans who can't afford or don't want to buy a rooftop solar system outright are increasingly opting for solar rentals/subscriptions.

With so many options and competitors to look at, it is important to compare what's out there.

3.6kW Backup Battery Package Comparison:

Hohm (powered by Glint):

Price: R999/month System Details: Inverter: 3.6Kw, Battery: 3.8kWh Commitment Fee: R999 Term: 60 months Escalation: 5.5% De-installation fee: R15 500 Insurance: Included Maintenance: Included

Gosolar:

No 3.6kW battery backup package is available

Versofy Solar:

No 3.6kW battery backup package is available

3.6kW Solar Package Comparison:

Hohm (powered by Glint):

Price Range: R1350/month System Details: 6 x 425W, Inverter: 3.6kW, Battery: 3.8kWh Commitment Fee: R1 350 Term: 60 months Escalation: 5.5% De-installation fee: R15 500 Insurance: Included Maintenance: Included

Gosolr:

Price: R1399/month System Details: Panels: 6 x 450-460W, Inverter: 3.6kW, Battery: 5kWh Commitment Fee: R1 399 Term: evergreen Escalation: 7% De-installation fee: R22 770 Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Included

Versofy:

No 3.6kW solar package available

5kW Solar Package Comparison:

Hohm (powered by Glint):

Price Range: R1699/month System Details: 8 x 425W, Inverter: 5kW, Battery: 5.32kWh Commitment Fee: R1 699 Term: 60 months Escalation: 5.5% De-installation fee: R15 500 Insurance: Included Maintenance: Included

Gosolr:

Price: R1740/month System Details: Panels: 8 x 450-460W, Inverter: 5kW, Battery: 5kWh Commitment Fee: R1 740 Term: evergreen Escalation: 7% De-installation fee: R22 770 Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Included

Versofy:

Price: R1999/month System Details: Panels: 8 x 455w, Inverter: 5kW, Battery: 5kWh Commitment Fee: R5 000 Term: 36 months Escalation: 5% De-installation fee: The higher of R20 000 or 40% of the remaining subscription fees Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Not included

8kW Solar Package Comparison:

Hohm (powered by Glint):

Price: R2850/month Commitment Fee: R2 850 Term: 60 months Escalation: 5.5% De-installation fee: R15 500 System Details: Panels: 10 x 555W, Inverter: 8kW, Battery: 2 x 5.32kWh Insurance: Included Maintenance: Included

Gosolr:

Price: R2900/month System Details: Panels: 14 x 450-460W, Inverter: 8kW, Battery: 10kWh Commitment Fee: R2 900 Term: evergreen Escalation: 7% De-installation fee: R30 000 Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Included

Versofy:

Price: R2999/month System Details: Panels: 10 x 455W, Inverter: 8kW, Battery: 2 x 5kWh Commitment Fee: R5 000 Term: 36 months Escalation: 5% De-installation fee: The higher of R20 000 or 40% of the remaining subscription fees Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Not included

12kW 3 Phase Solar Package Comparison:

Hohm (powered by Glint):

Price: R3850/month Commitment Fee: R3 399 Term: 60 months Escalation: 5.5% De-installation fee: R15 500 System Details: Panels: 12 x 555W, Inverter: 12kW (single or 3 phase), Battery: 2 x 5.32kWh Insurance: Included Maintenance: Included

Gosolr:

Price: R4400/month Commitment Fee: R4 400 Term: evergreen Escalation: 7% De-installation fee: R35 400 System Details: Panels: 18 x 450-460W mono, Inverter: 12kW 3 phase, Battery: 10kWh Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Included

Versofy:

Price: R3399/month Commitment Fee: Not specified Term: 36 months Escalation: 5% De-installation fee: Not specified System Details: Panels: 12 x 450-460W Inverter: 12kW, Battery: 2 x 5kWh Insurance: Not included Maintenance: Not included

Value:

When you compare the available packages of most subscriptions, Hohm pulls ahead in the affordability department, with their 3.6kW Backup Battery Package being the cheapest on the market.

This is great for many in our current economic climate, who might be second-guessing whether or not they can afford an alternative energy supply.

Added services:

A highlight of both the Gosolr and Hohm Energy subscriptions is the inclusion of maintenance services in the monthly price.

This means customers will receive regular upkeep of their systems without incurring additional costs.

Delving into the details of the maintenance services provided, Hohm Energy’s maintenance service includes panel cleans twice a year, and ongoing optimisation for increased financial savings.

Gosolr, however, cleans your panels once a year and doesn’t continuously optimise your system. With Versofy, the customer remains responsible for system maintenance.

Inclusive insurance:

The Hohm Energy subscription includes insurance coverage for the solar system, guarding against potential events like theft and damage from natural causes such as hail or lightning.

Additionally, there is a provision for household insurance that covers potential damage to the property caused by the solar system, including scenarios like a fire from the Lithium Ion battery.

Gosolr and Versofy’s options require the addition of the solar system’s value to the insurance of the house, or taking out separate insurance for the solar system.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf
A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

This article first appeared on 702 : Which SOLAR subscription is best for YOU? Let’s compare...




