Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Business

What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?

30 October 2023 8:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
The Money Show
Ocean basket
business book
Grace Harding

'How Brands Grow' - Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket reviews the book on marketing by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket about the book 'How Brands Grow' by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

book-brandspng

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Bruce Whitfield spoke to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.

She reviewed How Brands Grow' by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

Harding can attest to the power of brands, as Ocean Basket has become the most well-known seafood eatery in Southern Africa, with more than 200 branches, half of which are outside of South Africa.

With a background in marketing herself, Harding says the book gave her a different perspective and approach to marketing.

...so when i started listening to the audio book...i started to think oh my word, so many of the beliefs that I've had, and so many of the practices that I was taught have now been questioned and challenged.

Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

What I love about the book is that there's tangible data and examples given for every comment.

Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

What caught my eye about the book, is it just screams logic.

Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

Listen to the audio for more.




The Money Show
Ocean basket
business book
Grace Harding

