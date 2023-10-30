What's the secret behind the growth of the world's most well known brands?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket about the book 'How Brands Grow' by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

She reviewed How Brands Grow' by Byron Sharp & Daniel May.

Harding can attest to the power of brands, as Ocean Basket has become the most well-known seafood eatery in Southern Africa, with more than 200 branches, half of which are outside of South Africa.

With a background in marketing herself, Harding says the book gave her a different perspective and approach to marketing.

...so when i started listening to the audio book...i started to think oh my word, so many of the beliefs that I've had, and so many of the practices that I was taught have now been questioned and challenged. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

What I love about the book is that there's tangible data and examples given for every comment. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

What caught my eye about the book, is it just screams logic. Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket

