Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
The Springboks and South Africa are still celebrating that we are a four-time Rugby World Cup-winning country - making history, creating hope and a new public holiday.
RELATED: RAMAPHOSA DECLARES 15 DECEMBER A PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO CELEBRATE HOPE & UNITY IN SA
Fans around the country have a chance to share in the Springboks' victory as they head to major cities for their victory parade.
RELATED: MZANSI UNITES TO WELCOME THE WORLD CHAMPION SPRINGBOKS AT OR TAMBO
RELATED: GET READY, MZANSI! SA RUGBY CONFIRMS SPRINGBOKS VICTORY TOUR
Capetonians can watch the nation's back-to-back champions parade through the City on Friday (3 November) in the following areas:
CBD
• Departs City Hall for CBD Parade at 12:15pm
• Buses depart City Hall along Darling Street
• Left into Adderley Street
• Left into Bureau Street
• Right into Parliament Street
• Proceed to the Madiba statue in front of the National Assembly
• Left into Bureau Street
• Left into Adderley Street and right into Wale Street
• Left into Long Street
• Right into Buitensingel
• Right into Loop Street
• Right into Strand Street
• Left into Adderley Street
• Along Adderley Street to Hertzog Boulevard
• Right into Hertzog Boulevard
• Along Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard
• Arrives on Bunga Avenue to Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel
• Cross over into Jakkelsvlei Laan
• Right into Valhalla Drive
• Right into Robert Sobukwe Drive
• En route to CT International Airport
Langa
• Bunga Avenue
• Briton Street
• Jungle Walk
• Langalibalele Drive
• Jakes Gerwel
Bonteheuwel
• Jakkelsvlei Avenue
• Valhalla Drive
• Robert Sobukwe Drive
Residents and motorists are alerted to temporary road closures for the event in the CBD between 10am and 2pm and are invited to come and celebrate with our champs!
This article first appeared on KFM : Where the Springboks will be in Cape Town on Friday for our VICTORY tour
