SA Medical Association is 'anxious'. There are SO MANY fake doctors right now

31 October 2023 12:37 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
South African Medical Association
Bogus doctors

Sama says that they've noticed a growing trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama).

Bogus doctor and social media personality Dr Lani Matthews has been flooding headlines after the 27-year-old was arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital, where he continued to pretend to be a medical professional.

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that he was caught trying to enter Helen Joseph Hospital’s main entrance. Matthews then tried to escape through a bathroom window after being detained.

Then there is Kingsley Leeto Chele, who for four years duped his victims by posing as a medical doctor who ran the non-existent Dr King Pharmacy from Tshwane.

Chele was arrested on fraud charges earlier this month and then re-arrested after escaping from police custody.

Sama says it is gravely concerned due to the risks that fake doctors pose to public health and safety.

Mzukwa says that they've noticed a trend of fake doctors emerging on social media, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He adds that it's extremely alarming that people without a medical background or training are giving out medical advice and prescribing medication.

He warns that patients can end up dead if their medical history isn't taken into account.

Doctor / Pixabay: DarkoStojanovic
Doctor / Pixabay: DarkoStojanovic

RELATED: Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visit

RELATED: Bogus TikTok doctor 'Matthew Lani' arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

RELATED: TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Lani charged with impersonation, identity fraud

We are really concerned and anxious about people revealing themselves as healthcare professionals.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson – South African Medical Association

There's a process that you need to engage in to make sure that you are giving the right medicine to the right person.

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson – South African Medical Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




