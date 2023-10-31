15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Jaco Swart, National Manager of the National Employers Association of South Africa about the impact of the newly announced public holiday on 15 December to honour the Springboks’ victory at the Rugby World Cup.

While this might be a good gees and unity builder for the nation, is it good economically for businesses - listen to Swart's view below.

President Cyril Ramaphosa kept his word making 15 December a public holiday to commemorate the Springboks' back-to-back win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But there are issues with businesses asking: Do we need another public holiday? Is nation building worth losing productivity and an income for some?

Swart says, no.

I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays. We all understand that we need to be united but we need to unite behind economic growth, sound economic policies, job creation and skills development. Jaco Swart, National Manager - National Employers Association of South Africa

While Swart understands that it might be good for the nation's sense of unity, Swart is concerned about how this decision may impact businesses and business owners.

Our economy is not doing well. We have no to low economic growth, we don't have job creation. Somebody has to pick up the bill for another public holiday and that falls on employers who are already battling to keep doors open. Jaco Swart, National Manager - National Employers Association of South Africa

When asked if the public holiday is a good thing for the general feeling of well-being and positivity which adds to the general happiness index of South Africa - and has been lacking - Swart asks, why has the happiness index been lacking?

It [general happiness and positivity] has been lacking because the country has been doing poorly. I understand that we need some positive news but not at the expense of employers. Jaco Swart, National Manager - National Employers Association of South Africa

While the public holiday is now set in stone, it's up to companies and employers to decide if they will pay employees overtime if they decide to stay open on 15 December, will they ask employees to work half-day, will employers be okay with losing a day of business or doesn't it matter that much since most industries already close around this time?

As for the Springboks' victory tour, the sentiment to give employees off or the option to work half-day remains the same and may come down to whether bosses can afford to give employees off in the name of unity, says Swart.

