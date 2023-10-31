



Ray White interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

On Monday, Russian police confirmed that 60 people suspected of storming an airport in the 'Muslim-majority' Caucasus republic of Dagestan, allegedly seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel, were arrested.

The crowd outside the airport reportedly held up antisemitic signs which included slogans such as "We are against Jewish refugees" and "There is no place for child killers in Dagestan."

It's believed that the clash resulted in 10 people injured, of which two are critical.

Israel is calling on Russia to protect its citizens, while the United States condemned the "anti-Semitic protests".

Dagestan governor Melikov said that the "initiators of this action are our enemies who organised it from Ukrainian territory".

The incident follows the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has led to thousands being killed.

BREAKING:



A lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to look for Jewish passengers after finding out that a plane from Tel Aviv is about to land.



They have also stopped police cars in front of the airport and are searching them for Jews.



What’s Putin doing?



🇷🇺🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/LgaiXaiDqJ ' Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Russian security forces have now used force to disperse the Islamist lynch mob at an airport in Dagestan in Russia. Fired in the air. Israeli passengers taken to a safe area. Situation still volatile. pic.twitter.com/xAKBaP1UXJ ' Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 29, 2023

RELATED: 60 arrested after mob storms Russian airport looking for Israelis

Now we have the finger-pointing. Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Mob storms Russian airport in search of Israelis, calling them 'child killers'